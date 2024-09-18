Strategic Leadership: Division Leadership Assessment Program Tactical Decisions Game

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division create operations orders during the tactical decisions game as part of the Division Leadership Assessment Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2024. DLAP is a program that consists of multiple training events to ensure infantry officers, newly assigned to 2d MARDIV, are mentally, morally and physically fit for command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)
Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 16:01
Photo ID:
|8649453
VIRIN:
|240917-M-HP221-1042
Resolution:
|7541x5030
Size:
|16.37 MB
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
