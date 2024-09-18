Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Leadership: Division Leadership Assessment Program Tactical Decisions Game [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division create operations orders during the tactical decisions game as part of the Division Leadership Assessment Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2024. DLAP is a program that consists of multiple training events to ensure infantry officers, newly assigned to 2d MARDIV, are mentally, morally and physically fit for command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)

    Leadership
    Infantry
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    2d MARDIV
    DLAP

