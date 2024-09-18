Travis AFB strengthens US, Belgium alliance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shaylin Jimenez, 50th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services apprentice, guides a Tunner 60K aircraft loader away from a Belgian air force Airbus A400M on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10, 2024. This operation was part of the Foreign Military Sales program, which helps provide U.S. forces with peacetime and contingency access to a host nation, and ultimately builds defense relationships in order to promote specific U.S. security interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
09.10.2024
09.18.2024
|Location:
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
