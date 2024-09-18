Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB strengthens US, Belgium alliance [Image 13 of 17]

    Travis AFB strengthens US, Belgium alliance

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shaylin Jimenez, 50th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services apprentice, unlocks cargo on a Tunner 60K aircraft loader on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10, 2024. This operation was part of the Foreign Military Sales program, which helps provide U.S. forces with peacetime and contingency access to a host nation, and ultimately builds defense relationships in order to promote specific U.S. security interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8649432
    VIRIN: 240910-F-OY799-1289
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
