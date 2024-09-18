Travis AFB strengthens US, Belgium alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Belgian air force Sgt. Maj. An Adriaenssen guides a Tunner 60K aircraft loader up to a Belgian air force Airbus A400M Atlas on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10, 2024. This operation was part of the Foreign Military Sales program, which helps provide U.S. forces with peacetime and contingency access to a host nation, and ultimately builds defense relationships in order to promote specific U.S. security interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)