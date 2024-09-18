Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infection Control Monitor: Behind the Scenes [Image 6 of 7]

    Infection Control Monitor: Behind the Scenes

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Wells, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control monitor, loads dental instruments into a sterilizer at the Kiecker Dental Clinic located on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 26, 2024. Wells makes sure all dental instruments are sterilized daily and ready for the next treatment, ensuring service members assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing can continue supporting the mission knowing their dental needs are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8648756
    VIRIN: 240726-F-FX978-1076
    Resolution: 5045x3357
    Size: 458.63 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Infection Control Monitor: Behind the Scenes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

