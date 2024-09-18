Infection Control Monitor: Behind the Scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Wells, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control monitor, arranges dental instruments in a cassette at the Kiecker Dental Clinic located on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 26, 2024. Wells makes sure all dental instruments are sterilized daily and ready for the next treatment, ensuring service members assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing can continue supporting the mission knowing their dental needs are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)