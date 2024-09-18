Infection Control Monitor: Behind the Scenes

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Wells, 4th Operational Medical Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Wells, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control monitor, loads sterilized dental instruments onto a cart at the Kiecker Dental Clinic located on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 26, 2024. Wells makes sure all dental instruments are sterilized daily and ready for the next treatment, ensuring service members assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing can continue supporting the mission knowing their dental needs are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - Autoclave, ultrasonic and handpiece are just some of the terminology you will hear at the Kiecker Dental Clinic.



Although these terms may be foreign to most people, Airman 1st Class Julian Wells knows them like the back of his hand. Wells has been an infection control monitor for nearly two years and his daily tasks revolve around making sure the dental instruments are sterile and ready for use.



Wells starts his day off by turning on all the dental cleaning machines to include the ultrasonic and autoclave. These machines ensure that all dental equipment used is sterilized properly. The ultrasonic uses high-frequency sound waves to remove debris from dental instruments. From there, the instruments are rinsed and placed in the autoclave which uses high temperatures to kill bacteria. He also runs a daily test to make sure all the sterilization equipment is functioning correctly.



Being a sterilization technician requires one to be quick thinking and adaptable due to the high operations tempo. The clinic is filled with the sounds of chatter, dental drills, and mechanical buzzing all day. Wells is accustomed to this busy and lively work environment which includes seeing hundreds of patients a week.



“People think we have it easy over here, even though operations are fast-paced. We can see over 300 patients in a five day span. We have to type notes, hear what the doctor is saying, and grab instruments all at the same time. Multi-tasking is a must,” said Wells.



Although the Kiecker Dental Clinic serves many patients, Wells knows conversing with patients and prioritizing their individual needs tends to put them at ease. It is well known that many people have a fear of the dentist.



“I’m really proud of knowing how to make people laugh in the dental chair,” Wells said. “A lot of the time people come in with anxiety and white-coat syndrome. I want them to leave thinking that this was the best dental experience they’ve had.”



Many people often avoid a visit to the dentist at all costs but putting dental issues on the back burner can lead to all kinds of problems such as lack of sleep and increased stress levels. A positive dental visit can ease these fears and make up for past experiences.



Wells’ supervisors agree that he takes pride in his work and goes above and beyond the normal duties of a sterilization technician. He assists the dentists by taking x-rays and sterilizing operation rooms.



Airman 1st Class Wells embodies the traits of an elite Airman, said Master Sgt. Meshiek Harris, the Kiecker Dental Clinic flight chief. He is currently fulfilling the role of a non-commissioned officer at an Airman level. He answers the call everytime and is a leader amongst his peers.



The clinic provides Airmen with solutions to their dental needs. This gives them the assurance and peace of mind to complete their duty to the 4th Fighter Wing mission, F-15 airpower for America.



“The mission here at the clinic is readiness. We have to make sure people are dentally qualified to go down range. That’s the mission. To deliver safe, quality dental care. Wells executes that phenomenally. He’s reliable and cares about patient safety,” said Harris.



Dental pain can affect sleep, morale, and stress levels. Infection control monitors are a small percentage of the Air Force that helps remove the stereotypes surrounding dental visits and keeping Airmen medically ready, ensuring full mission capability and combat airpower.