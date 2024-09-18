Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Glenn 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Megan Dake, a Senior Executive Service (SES) member serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army – Procurement (DASA(P)), presents Amanda Moeller, chief, Contract Operations Division, with an SES note of appreciation for her support in coordinating the site visit, at Heritage Hall, Sept. 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8648570
    VIRIN: 240910-O-RT423-8957
    Resolution: 4240x3392
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI [Image 11 of 11], by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI
    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI

    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download