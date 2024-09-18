DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI

Photo By Elizabeth Glenn | Megan Dake, a Senior Executive Service (SES) member serving as Deputy Assistant...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Glenn | Megan Dake, a Senior Executive Service (SES) member serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army – Procurement (DASA(P)), presents Jeremy Miller, civilian deputy to the executive director, with an SES note of appreciation for his support in coordinating the site visit, at Heritage Hall, Sept. 10. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Army Contracting Command-Rock Island welcomed Megan Dake, a Senior Executive Service (SES) member serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army – Procurement (DASA(P)), and directors from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army – Procurement (ODASA(P)) for a site visit, Sept. 10.



Dake, who started as a Navy intern, said she gained a lot of experience working for various agencies throughout her career and believes working for the Army has been the best job.



“I’m really happy to be here and talk about some of the things that we are trying to do at the ODASAP level and within the Army leadership team,” said Dake.



During a town hall for the ACC-RI workforce, she outlined her office’s priorities, current efforts and future plans. This included her three lines of effort: ensuring the Army Contracting Enterprise is a workplace of choice, partnering for success and excellence in contracting.



Following Dake’s remarks, she asked her Military Deputy and director of contracting for ODASA(P), COL Daphne Austin, to share her thoughts. Having spent 26 years in the Army, 17 of those in contracting, Austin said she has had the pleasure of working with many ACC-RI employees.



“I am such a fan of this organization because you really embody those three lines of effort that Ms. Dake just talked about,” said Austin. “You are at the tip of the spear for delivering readiness for the Army. You guys have truly supported me along the way, and I want to continue to pledge my support to you in my role in my role as the MILDEP to the DASA(P).”



Dake also presented SES notes to several ACC-RI employees for their contracting efforts and other notes to the employees who helped organize the site visit.



ODASA(P) directors then detailed their missions and how they provide support and how they want to continue engaging with acquisition professionals throughout the Army to enhance the enterprise.



Towards the end of the town hall, Dake and the ODASA(P) leaders answered several questions, before adjourning for a luncheon. Following the break, the teams gathered for breakout sessions, in which ACC-RI personnel were able to have one-on-one conversations with DASA(P) leaders.



This was Dake’s first trip to Rock Island Arsenal and said she and the ODASA(P) directors wanted to visit to understand the day-to-day challenges of contracting professionals and network.



“We wanted to bring the team here to not just share all the great things we do for you, but to better understand some of the challenges that you, who are doing the execution – the real work – to support the Army, are facing,” said Dake. “Our career field – contracting – is great, it’s an awesome career field because we have a such a great mission that we support. Really, that it is what has kept me in for almost 30 years. Contracting enables what we do in the Army every day.”