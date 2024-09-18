Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:48 Photo ID: 8648552 VIRIN: 240910-O-RT423-8005 Resolution: 4368x3328 Size: 1.52 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI [Image 11 of 11], by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.