    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI [Image 6 of 11]

    DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Glenn 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Megan Dake, a Senior Executive Service (SES) member serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army – Procurement (DASA(P)), leads a town hall for the ACC-RI workforce, Sept. 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8648552
    VIRIN: 240910-O-RT423-8005
    Resolution: 4368x3328
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DASA(P) and team visit ACC-RI [Image 11 of 11], by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

