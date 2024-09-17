Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, fires the M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)