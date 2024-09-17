Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AT 4 & Carl G Range, TF Commando [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AT 4 &amp; Carl G Range, TF Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, fires the M136 AT4 weapon system in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 04:07
    Photo ID: 8648335
    VIRIN: 240805-A-NR858-6676
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AT 4 & Carl G Range, TF Commando [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Justin Dettenmayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AT 4 &amp; Carl G Range, TF Commando
    AT 4 &amp; Carl G Range, TF Commando
    AT 4 &amp; Carl G Range, TF Commando
    AT 4 &amp; Carl G Range, TF Commando
    AT 4 &amp; Carl G Range, TF Commando

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download