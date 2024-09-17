Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, fires the M136 AT4 weapon system in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)