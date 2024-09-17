Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT 4 & Carl G Range, TF Commando [Image 3 of 5]

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, fires the M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 04:07
    Photo ID: 8648338
    VIRIN: 240805-A-NR858-9655
    Resolution: 605x358
    Size: 39.95 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AT 4 & Carl G Range, TF Commando [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Justin Dettenmayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

