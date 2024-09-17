Housing town hall sparks discussion on accountability, garrison vows support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin addresses Fort Stewart family housing residents during a housing town hall, Sept. 17, 2024 at Blaze Movie Theater on Fort Stewart. The housing town halls are hosted quarterly on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and serve as a touchpoint between garrison leadership, housing partners and residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Molly Cooke)