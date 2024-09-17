Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin addresses Fort Stewart family housing residents during a housing town hall, Sept. 17, 2024 at Blaze Movie Theater on Fort Stewart. The housing town halls are hosted quarterly on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and serve as a touchpoint between garrison leadership, housing partners and residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Molly Cooke)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 23:51
|Photo ID:
|8648070
|VIRIN:
|240917-D-AI640-1203
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Housing town hall sparks discussion on accountability, garrison vows support [Image 2 of 2], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Housing town hall sparks discussion on accountability, garrison vows support
No keywords found.