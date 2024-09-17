Housing town hall sparks discussion on accountability, garrison vows support

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Molly Cooke  

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin addresses Fort Stewart family housing residents during a housing town hall, Sept. 17, 2024 at Blaze Movie Theater on Fort Stewart. The housing town halls are hosted quarterly on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and serve as a touchpoint between garrison leadership, housing partners and residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Molly Cooke)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 23:51
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
