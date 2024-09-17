Housing town hall sparks discussion on accountability, garrison vows support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Regional Operations Director, Kyla Harmon gives an update on Fort Stewart Family Homes during the quarterly housing town hall, Sept. 17, 2024 at Blaze Movie Theater on Fort Stewart. Every quarter, residents from Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes are invited to attend housing town halls on each installation as a way to receive updates on housing initiatives and raise concerns to be answered by the installation leadership and housing partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Hull)