Housing town hall sparks discussion on accountability, garrison vows support

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull | Regional Operations Director, Kyla Harmon gives an update on Fort Stewart Family Homes during the quarterly housing town hall, Sept. 17, 2024 at Blaze Movie Theater on Fort Stewart. Every quarter, residents from Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes are invited to attend housing town halls on each installation as a way to receive updates on housing initiatives and raise concerns to be answered by the installation leadership and housing partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Hull)

Resident concerns were ablaze Tuesday evening during Fort Stewart’s on-post housing town hall where residents raised concerns over maintenance accountability, confusing service timelines and speeding.



Hosted at Fort Stewart’s Blaze Movie Theatre, the event served as an open platform for on-post family housing residents to voice their concerns and receive support from garrison leadership, housing representatives, and family housing partner, Balfour Beatty.



During the event residents spoke about work order reporting accuracy, confusing timelines and communication breakdowns with Balfour Beatty maintenance crews. They also expressed concerns over child safety due to excessive speeding, trash cans, area beautification and Military Police presence at neighborhood access control points following Physical Training hours.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin, emphasized the importance of working with the garrison housing office to streamline communications between residents and on-post housing partners.



“Let us work with you,” he said. “Not all of your issues should be directed toward Balfour Beatty. When it comes to speeding, MP's and speed bumps, those are all handled by the garrison. I encourage you to use our garrison housing office for assistance. Instead of waiting until these quarterly town halls to voice all of your concerns at once, contact our team as your issues arise so we can connect you with the right agencies to resolve your concerns."



The event also served as a platform to share updates on housing initiatives and upcoming garrison events. The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security was also on hand to provide emergency preparedness information in recognition of National Preparedness Month.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ely Capindo thanked residents for attending and assured them that leadership is committed to improving the housing situation. He encouraged residents to spread the word about the quarterly town halls.



Austin concluded the meeting by thanking residents for their participation and recognizing the efforts of the community mayors. He emphasized the importance of their role in addressing resident concerns on a daily basis.



“I’d like to take a moment to publicly thank our community mayors,” he said. “As much as our housing partners have to deal with resident concerns, the mayors are dealing with it every single day from the residents in their communities. I truly appreciate what you do and that’s not said nearly as much as it should be.”



The Hunter Army Airfield housing town hall will take place Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Hunter Chapel in conjunction with the Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program Safety Day event.



For more information or to report housing concerns, contact the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Housing Office at 912-320-6853.