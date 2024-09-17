Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents

    PUERTO RICO

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    - Gold Star parents, military spouses, and families gathered at the installation Las Casas Lake Sept. 13 to participate in the Army Community Service Survivor Outreach event designed to recognize their sacrifice and to honor the families of service members who died while protecting the country. The event included games, music, and the opportunity to kayak at the installation lake.

