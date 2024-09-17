Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents

Gold Star parents, military spouses, and families gathered at the installation Las Casas Lake Sept. 13 to participate in the Army Community Service Survivor Outreach event designed to recognize their sacrifice and to honor the families of service members who died while protecting the country. The event included games, music, and the opportunity to kayak at the installation lake.
