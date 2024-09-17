Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Gold Star parents, military spouses, and families gathered at the installation Las...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Gold Star parents, military spouses, and families gathered at the installation Las Casas Lake Sept. 13 to participate in the Army Community Service Survivor Outreach event designed to recognize their sacrifice and to honor the families of service members who died while protecting the country. The event included games, music, and the opportunity to kayak at the installation lake. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Gold Star parents, military spouses, and families gathered at the installation Las Casas Lake Sept. 13 to participate in the Army Community Service Survivor Outreach event designed to recognize their sacrifice and to honor the families of service members who died while protecting the country. The event included games, music, and the opportunity to kayak at the installation lake.



The Gold Star family has experienced the loss of a loved one–an immediate family member – who died as the result of active-duty military service. Those who die in service to their country leave behind parents, siblings, spouses, children, and extended families. The Gold Star family title is meant to honor the service member's ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging their family's loss, grief, and continued healing.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman- Gándara welcomed the participants during the event.



"I want you to know that the US Army and Fort Buchanan are committed to always remembering and supporting the Gold Star families," said Bergman-Gándara.



For the Gold Star parents, this was a different but positive way to remember their fallen soldiers.



"I like to get involved in Fort Buchanan's activities for us. This is a great way to remember my son's sacrifice," said Marcelino Delgado, father of Sgt. Jose Delgado Arroyo, who died in Iraq on Jan. 2, 2011.



For Miguelina Baez Cepeda, mother of Sgt. Rafael E. Biagi Baez, who died in Afghanistan on Sept. 23, 2011, the event provides a place to meet with the Army family.



"I feel peace during these meetings, and I feel like family. I feel good. They have always supported me at Fort Buchanan, although it is not easy," said Baez Cepeda.



The Survivor Outreach services were developed in 2007 to provide long-term support to the surviving families of the service members. The SOS program informs surviving families about benefits and entitlements, conducts support groups and activities, and makes referrals to resources, such as financial counseling and bereavement support.



The SOS program allows surviving families to stay connected to the US Army as long as they desire and to know the Army will never forget their sacrifices.



This Survivor Outreach event indicates how Fort Buchanan honors the fallen heroes' memory while recognizing the many sacrifices made by the surviving families.



