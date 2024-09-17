Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Support Team works behind the scenes to help protect fans [Image 1 of 3]

    Civil Support Team works behind the scenes to help protect fans

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A vehicle from the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard is staged outside of Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. The 10th Civil Support Team routinely assists Seattle Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team with ensuring fan safety during the NFL season. (Photo by CPT Jaymar Imperial)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:44
    Photo ID: 8647533
    VIRIN: 240908-D-MN117-6277
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Civil Support Team works behind the scenes to help protect fans [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Civil Support Team
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

