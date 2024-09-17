A vehicle from the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard is staged outside of Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. The 10th Civil Support Team routinely assists Seattle Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team with ensuring fan safety during the NFL season. (Photo by CPT Jaymar Imperial)
Civil Support Team works behind the scenes to help protect fans
