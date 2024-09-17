Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Support Team works behind the scenes to help protect fans

    Civil Support Team works behind the scenes to help protect fans

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Story by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Fans attending the Sept. 8 Seattle Seahawks home opener against the Denver Broncos remained safe at Lumen Field, thanks in part to behind-the-scenes work by members of the Washington National Guard.

    Every season, the Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team (CST) assists the Seattle Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Team in placing monitors around the stadium to help detect possible hazards and ensure fan safety.

    At all Seahawks home games, the CST’s primary purpose is to act as liaisons for the Seattle Fire Department’s hazardous material team. The CST helps fill any capability gaps and brings in additional personnel and resources if a situation requires.

    “If a situation were to arise, the response team would be there to assess, identify and advise Seattle Fire of the hazardous material threat,” said Capt. Jaymar Imperial, operations officer for the 10th Civil Support Team.

    Utilizing handheld equipment, CST members will walk the entire stadium before, during and sometimes after the game to search for radiation, harmful gases and even chemical weapons.

    “Supporting the Seahawks games in this capacity is critical for the public safety of civilians attending,” Imperial said. “This also serves as a deterrence for individuals or groups trying to cause panic and harm to the public.”.

    The on-going Seahawks home game missions are routine and good training for the larger missions the CST has taken part in and is preparing for. The unit often will be called to support large-scale events and will ramp up through 2025 as Seattle prepares to host World Cup games in 2026.

    “Seattle Fire requesting the Civil Support Team showcases the relationship and trust the team has built with their partners,” Imperial said. “We will continue to support our partners and ensure safety for the public.”

    NFL
    Civil Support Team
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

