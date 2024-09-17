Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Adam Alls, aviation life support technician for Company C, 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, assists a student with adorning headgear at Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Sarah Hoover)