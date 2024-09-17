Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School sit inside an aircraft at Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from the high school's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Sarah Hoover)