Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Maryland Army National Guard Sgt. Charles Goldsborough, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, Company C, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment MEDEVAC, instructs students on various helicopter aircrafts at Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Sarah Hoover)