    Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 9 of 9]

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Army National Guard Sgt. Charles Goldsborough, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, Company C, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment MEDEVAC, instructs students on various helicopter aircrafts at Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8647091
    VIRIN: 240912-Z-UO452-1031
    Resolution: 5104x3396
    Size: 783.04 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

