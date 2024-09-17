Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 13:35 Photo ID: 8647085 VIRIN: 240911-A-IW468-2141 Resolution: 7865x5243 Size: 20.01 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of Leadership VA Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 22 of 22], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.