    Members of Leadership VA Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 21 of 22]

    Members of Leadership VA Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Leadership VA Class of 2024 members Jennifer McElroy, from left, Dr. Kaye Alford, front right, Cassandra Hodge, back right, and Curtis Freeman, back left, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. Leadership VA, a program that consists of Veterans Administration (VA) employees, helps individuals develop skills to meet VA challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

