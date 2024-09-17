Members of Leadership VA Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership VA Class of 2024 members Jennifer McElroy, from left, Dr. Kaye Alford, front right, Cassandra Hodge, back right, and Curtis Freeman, back left, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. Leadership VA, a program that consists of Veterans Administration (VA) employees, helps individuals develop skills to meet VA challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)