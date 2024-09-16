A member of the Italian Fire Brigade and a U.S. Airmen post next to a wreath laid to honor the victims of 9/11 at the annual Friendship Festival held in Cordenons, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. The 23rd anniversary of the Friendship Festival represented a moment of solidarity and union between the Italian and American communities, in commemoration of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. (courtesy photo provided by Italian air force)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8646013
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-GF466-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x800
|Size:
|1016.99 KB
|Location:
|CORDENONS, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd Annual Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.