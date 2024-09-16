U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd annual Friendship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Italian Fire Brigade and a U.S. Airmen post next to a wreath laid to honor the victims of 9/11 at the annual Friendship Festival held in Cordenons, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. The 23rd anniversary of the Friendship Festival represented a moment of solidarity and union between the Italian and American communities, in commemoration of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. (courtesy photo provided by Italian air force)