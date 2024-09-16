Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd Annual Friendship Festival [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd Annual Friendship Festival

    CORDENONS, ITALY

    09.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member of the Italian Fire Brigade and a U.S. Airmen post next to a wreath laid to honor the victims of 9/11 at the annual Friendship Festival held in Cordenons, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. The 23rd anniversary of the Friendship Festival represented a moment of solidarity and union between the Italian and American communities, in commemoration of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. (courtesy photo provided by Italian air force)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 05:35
    Photo ID: 8646013
    VIRIN: 240917-F-GF466-1001
    Resolution: 1280x800
    Size: 1016.99 KB
    Location: CORDENONS, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    Italy
    9/11
    Allies
    Aviano

