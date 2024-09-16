Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd annual Friendship Festival [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd annual Friendship Festival

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.14.2024

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Aviano Air Base Honor Guard participate in the closing ceremony of the 23rd annual Friendship Festival held in Cordenons, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. The Friendship Festival represents a moment of solidarity and union between the Italian and American communities, in commemoration of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

