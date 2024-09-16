Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd annual Friendship Festival

    U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd annual Friendship Festival

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.14.2024

    31st Fighter Wing

    Leaders and Airmen from Aviano Air Base pose with members of the local Italian soccer team before beginning a match at the annual Friendship Festival in Cordenons, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. The Friendship Festival included sporting events in soccer, basketball and volleyball featuring players from both countries. (courtesy photo by Italian air force)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 05:35
    Photo ID: 8646015
    VIRIN: 240917-F-GF466-1003
    Resolution: 1280x800
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    Friendship
    allies
    Aviano

