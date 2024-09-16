U.S./Italy celebrate 23rd annual Friendship Festival

Leaders and Airmen from Aviano Air Base pose with members of the local Italian soccer team before beginning a match at the annual Friendship Festival in Cordenons, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. The Friendship Festival included sporting events in soccer, basketball and volleyball featuring players from both countries. (courtesy photo by Italian air force)
