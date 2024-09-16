Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Command in Europe Enables USAREUR-AF Safety Priorities [Image 5 of 9]

    Reserve Command in Europe Enables USAREUR-AF Safety Priorities

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Shardei Henry, the appointed unit safety officer for the 575th ETOE, 7th Mission Support Command, reviews curriculum during the unit safety officer course hosted by the 7th Mission Support Command, 10 - 12 Sept. 2024 at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    The 7th MSC's safety director, Ms. Stefanie Diaz, hosted the course, enabling 15 students from the 21st theater Sustainment Command, the 16th Sustainment Brigade, Public Health Command Europe and her own 7th MSC to complete the three-day training.

    The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 06:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
