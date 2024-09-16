Reserve Command in Europe Enables USAREUR-AF Safety Priorities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 7th Mission Support Command compare notes following a building inspection, part of the unit safety officer training hosted by the command 10 - 12 Sept. 2024, at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



The 7th MSC's safety director, Ms. Stefanie Diaz, hosted the course, enabling 15 students from the 21st theater Sustainment Command, the 16th Sustainment Brigade, Public Health Command Europe and her own 7th MSC to complete the three-day training.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)