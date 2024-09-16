Reserve Command in Europe Enables USAREUR-AF Safety Priorities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 7th MSC's safety director, Ms. Stefanie Diaz, hosted the unit safety officer course at the command headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany 10 - 12 Sept. 2024.



This class enabled 15 students from the 21st theater Sustainment Command, the 16th Sustainment Brigade, Public Health Command Europe and her own 7th MSC to complete the three-day training.



Diaz comes to the 7th MSC with a wealth of knowledge. She has a master's degree in occupational safety, and is pursuing her Ph.D. in the same field. She’s OSHA’s outreach trainer at the Combined Arms Training Center for the unit safety officer course, and has 180+ certificates related to occupational safety.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater.