Members of APEX Senior Executive Orientation Program tour USS Carl Vinson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240914-N-AC395-1084 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2024) Capt. Erik Kenny, executive officer of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), poses for a group photo on the flight deck with members of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) senior executive orientation program during their tour of the ship. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)