Members of APEX Senior Executive Orientation Program tour USS Carl Vinson

240914-N-AC395-1010 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2024) Capt. Erik Kenny, executive officer of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to members of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) senior executive orientation program during their tour of the ship’s flight deck. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)