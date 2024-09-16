Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240914-N-AC395-1010 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2024) Capt. Erik Kenny, executive officer of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to members of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) senior executive orientation program during their tour of the ship’s flight deck. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8645287
    VIRIN: 240914-N-AC395-1010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 984.25 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of APEX Senior Executive Orientation Program tour USS Carl Vinson [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Apex
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Command tour/Command visit
    Aircraft carrier (CVN)

