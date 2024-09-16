Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of APEX Senior Executive Orientation Program tour USS Carl Vinson [Image 4 of 5]

    Members of APEX Senior Executive Orientation Program tour USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240914-N-AC395-1099 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2024) Senior Chief Quartermaster Michael Rogers, a native of Stamford, Connecticut, speaks to members of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) senior executive orientation program during their tour of the bridge aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

