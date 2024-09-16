Members of APEX Senior Executive Orientation Program tour USS Carl Vinson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240914-N-AC395-1099 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2024) Senior Chief Quartermaster Michael Rogers, a native of Stamford, Connecticut, speaks to members of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) senior executive orientation program during their tour of the bridge aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)