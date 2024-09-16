My Path to being the First Woman on Beale’s Tactical Response Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Janae Whaley, 9th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Team (TRT), poses for a picture in her “greens”, her TRT gear, at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. Whaley is the first female member to pass the intense training and be selected for Beale’s TRT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)