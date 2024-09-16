Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Path to being the First Woman on Beale’s Tactical Response Team [Image 4 of 5]

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Janae Whaley, 9th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Team (TRT), performs a breach and clear during training at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. Whaley is the first female member to pass the intense training and be selected for Beale’s TRT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Beale Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    Breaking Barriers
    9 SFS
    Tactical Response Team (TRT)
    Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT)

