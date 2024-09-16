My Path to being the First Woman on Beale’s Tactical Response Team

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 09.16.2024 Courtesy Story 9th Reconnaissance Wing

By Airman 1st Class Janae Whaley, 9th Security Forces Squadron



My story begins in North Charleston, South Carolina, long before I put on a military uniform. After high school, I attended Coker University for two years, immersing myself in the world of college athletics as a Division 2 basketball player. My time on the court taught me the value of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance; qualities that would serve me well in the future.



After two years at Coker University, I felt a pull toward something different—a desire to change my surroundings and explore new opportunities. This led me to join the military in October 2023. This decision was fueled by a mix of yearning for adventure and a strategic approach to setting up my future. I wanted to join because I felt like it would be the perfect opportunity for me to set myself up in life. The military, with its structured environment and myriad opportunities, was the change and challenge I was seeking.



I became a security forces Airman, and when I got stationed at Beale Air Force Base, I worked toward a specific goal: joining the Tactical Response Team (TRT). My interest in TRT was sparked by my passion for challenges and a desire to be part of something larger than myself. I admired how the team operated with precision and unity, and I was determined to be a part of that.



Preparation for the TRT selection process was intense and demanding, requiring me to push my limits physically and mentally. I dedicated myself to rigorous training, hitting the gym multiple times a week to ensure I was in peak condition. I knew I had to be consistent and strength train heavily in order to keep up with the males. Each week I would set personal goals to measure my progress and stay motivated. My commitment was unwavering; I knew that consistency and hard work were key to succeeding in such a demanding environment.



When the time came for selection, I felt prepared for the challenge. I approached it with a mindset of resilience and determination, fully aware of the difficulties ahead, but resolute to not give up. There was a physical test portion, a firearm shooting portion, as well as a whole day of completing various tasks and duties without sleep. This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. My determination paid off, proving that with the right mindset and preparation, any obstacle can be overcome.



Becoming the first woman to join the Tactical Response Team (TRT) was a deeply empowering experience. It was both humbling and exhilarating to break new ground in a space that had traditionally been dominated by men. I felt a sense of pride in not only achieving a personal goal, but also paving the way for other women to take on challenging roles in the military.



I felt a strong sense of responsibility. I knew that being the first came with expectations to perform at the highest level and to represent other women who might follow in my footsteps. This pushed me to work even harder and to uphold the standards of the team. It was a mix of pride, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excel.



Overall, becoming the first woman on TRT made me realize the importance of perseverance and believing in oneself. It showed me that barriers are meant to be broken and that with the right mindset and preparation, anything is possible. It was a powerful reminder that every step forward not only changes your life, but can also inspire and open doors for others.