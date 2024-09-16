Makin Island Suicide Prevention Month Observance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanding Officer Capt. Andria Slough, Executive Officer Capt. Jose Arana, Command Master Chief Jorrel Reich, and Suicide Prevention Awareness Team members Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Nicole Michel and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Gabrielle Young cut the cake during the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month observance on the mess decks aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)