Curtis Stoughton, the Embedded Integrated Prevention Coordinator (EIPC) aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), speaks during the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month observance on the mess decks, Sept. 16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8645161
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-YR119-1106
|Resolution:
|2528x3792
|Size:
|709.63 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Suicide Prevention Month Observance [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.