    Makin Island Suicide Prevention Month Observance [Image 9 of 9]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Cmdr. Matthew Miller, the supply officer aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), speaks during the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month observance on the mess decks, Sept. 16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8645184
    VIRIN: 240916-N-YR119-1076
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Makin Island Suicide Prevention Month Observance [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    Makin Island
    LHD 8

