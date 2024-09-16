Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Holds ATTT Drills

    Makin Island Holds ATTT Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), participate in an Anti-Terrorism Training Team assessment on the pier, Sept.16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8645139
    VIRIN: 240916-N-OP825-1169
    Resolution: 5382x3588
    Size: 863.01 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Holds ATTT Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

