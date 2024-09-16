Makin Island Holds ATTT Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master-At-Arms Rory Vera, second from left, assigned to Alfoat Training Group Pacific, assesses Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team assessment on the pier, Sept.16, 2024,. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)