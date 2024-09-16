Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Donovan Welchel, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), simulates holding a bomb during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team assessment on the pier, Sept.16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8645132
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-OP825-1146
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|781.95 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Holds ATTT Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.