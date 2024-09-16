Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago [Image 3 of 3]

    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, displays a photograph of Pvt. John Greschiak, a World War II Soldier who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, during a ceremony at which he was posthumously awarded the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. New York, on Sept. 16, 2024. Shields presented the award to the Soldiers nice and grand-niece. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8645058
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-YD083-1018
    Resolution: 3152x2101
    Size: 627.4 KB
    Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier posthumously for heroism

    New York

    NYNG
    Major General Ray Shields
    New York State Conspicuous Service Cross
    Pvt. John Greschiak
    psothumous

