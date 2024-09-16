NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, displays a photograph of Pvt. John Greschiak, a World War II Soldier who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, during a ceremony at which he was posthumously awarded the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. New York, on Sept. 16, 2024. Shields presented the award to the Soldiers nice and grand-niece. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler)