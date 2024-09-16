NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago

Army Pvt. John Greschiak, a member of the 5th Armored Division, who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, was honored by the New York National Guard with the posthumous award of the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross during a Sept. 16, 2024, ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Photo Courtesy Donna Cramer.
NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier posthumously for heroism
