Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.1944

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Army Pvt. John Greschiak, a member of the 5th Armored Division, who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, was honored by the New York National Guard with the posthumous award of the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross during a Sept. 16, 2024, ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Photo Courtesy Donna Cramer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.1944
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8645057
    VIRIN: 430606-A-A3538-1041
    Resolution: 3009x4149
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago
    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago
    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier posthumously for heroism

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    NYNG
    Major General Ray Shields
    New York State Conspicuous Service Cross
    Pvt. John Greschiak
    psothumous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download