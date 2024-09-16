Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross, to the niece and grand-niece of Pvt. John Greschiak, a World War II Soldier who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, during a ceremony at which he was posthumously at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 16, 2024. They, at left, Donna Cramer of Albany, and Cheri Gagliardi, a Rotterdam resident. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8645055
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-YD083-1022
|Resolution:
|4826x3657
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier posthumously for heroism
New York