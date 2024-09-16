NY National Guard honors World War II Soldier killed in action 80 years ago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross, to the niece and grand-niece of Pvt. John Greschiak, a World War II Soldier who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, during a ceremony at which he was posthumously at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 16, 2024. They, at left, Donna Cramer of Albany, and Cheri Gagliardi, a Rotterdam resident. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler)