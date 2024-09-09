Maj Daniel Byers Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Byers, 558th Flying Training Squadron remotely piloted aircraft pilot instructor, speaks to attendees during his promotion ceremony officiated by his father Maj. Gen. Timothy A Byers (Ret.) Aug. 29, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)