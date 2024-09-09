Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj Daniel Byers Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Maj Daniel Byers Promotion Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Byers (Ret.), speaks during his son's promotion ceremony to Major Aug. 29, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Byers officiated the promotion Captain Daniel Byers, 558th Flying Training Squadron remotely piloted aircraft pilot instructor, to Major at a ceremony in the “Taj” rotunda. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8644865
    VIRIN: 240829-F-FD742-1202
    Resolution: 7202x4801
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
    promotion
    cerermony
    Taj

