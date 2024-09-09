Maj Daniel Byers Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Byers (Ret.), speaks during his son's promotion ceremony to Major Aug. 29, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Byers officiated the promotion Captain Daniel Byers, 558th Flying Training Squadron remotely piloted aircraft pilot instructor, to Major at a ceremony in the “Taj” rotunda. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)