USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Members of the Order of Military Medical Merit stand for a group photo during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity organizational town hall and awards ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 12, 2024. According to its website, “the Order recognizes those individuals who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character, displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the Army Medical Department with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.” USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community. The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)